Nomura cuts China GDP growth forecasts

for 2022 ticked down to 2.8% from 2.9%

for 2023 the forecast dropped to 4.0% from 4.3%

Rolling COVID restrictions, and catastrophic property sector collapse are part of the reasoning. We've been covering these for months. China's stock markets surged when rumours circulated of an easing back in the country's stringent COVID approach. Renewed outbreaks and lockdown (and other restrictions) have sent it more or less sideways since:

Shanghai Composite, daily