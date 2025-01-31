That's one of the bolder forecasts I would say, even if being after the FOMC meeting decision this week. The Fed did alter their language in the statement a bit which may seem to look more "neutral". However, Powell clarified that to say that they're just "cleaning up" on their communique.

Earlier this month, Barclays also pared back expectations in forecasting just one rate cut for the Fed for this year. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs reaffirms that they still see two rate cuts by the Fed after the events this week. That of course comes after having revised that from three rate cuts earlier in the year.