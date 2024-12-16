Nomura Securities' Global FX Strategy team forecasts a potential strengthening of the U.S. dollar in 2025, driven by two main factors:

  • persistently high core inflation in the United States, which may hinder the Federal Reserve's ability to lower interest rates,
  • and the tariff policies of President-elect Trump, which could significantly influence economic conditions.

The analysis also highlights expected currency performance trends for the first half of 2025. Underperformers are likely to include the

  • South Korean won,
  • Thai baht,
  • Singapore dollar,
  • Swiss franc,
  • and Swedish krona,

The Indonesian rupiah,

  • Japanese yen,
  • and Norwegian krone

are projected to perform relatively better.

Among Nomura's recommended trades are long positions on

  • USD/CNH, targeting 7.60,
  • and USD/KRW, targeting 1,500, by the end of May 2025.

This outlook underscores the intricate relationship between global economic policies and currency market dynamics.

US dollar strong