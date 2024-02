Nomura retain a relatively neutral outlook for EUR/USD in the coming weeks, saying that the composite PMI for the euro area indites economies are still underperforming relative to US growth.

EUR/USD to remain near-term range bound

not likely to rise above 1.10

and any move over 1.09 will likely be only a short some

Nomura says the market is eyeing which of the Fed or ECB will cut first and pondering which will cut to a greater extent, only then will EUR/USD cease being rangebound