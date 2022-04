It's jobs Friday and the first of the month. I would argue that the latter is more important factor at the moment with the jobs market well-understood to be red hot. I don't think it matters if we see 1K jobs or the consensus 490K jobs this month, though a hot number would make the Fed marginally more likely to hike by 50 bps (currently 73% priced in).

The other big thing to watch is average hourly earnings. The consensus is a rise to 5.5% from 5.1% y/y.