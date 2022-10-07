Société Générale snippet on what they expect for the NFP data due 07 October 2022:

We project a 280K gain.

The unemployment rate for September is expected to decline to 3.6%

The monthly flows are volatile. If there are no returnees, or if there is a net exodus from the labor force rather than re-entrants, the unemployment rate could drop even more than the 3.6% we project.

Wages are expected to rise 0.5% MoM in September. We view the shortfall seen in August, when wages rose 0.3%, as noise in the data rather than the beginning of a new trend.

