Sellers continued in the US stocks at the start of the day, especially in the Nasdaq and S&P indices.

Each of them continued what was started yesterday when both had their worst trading day since the end of 2022. For the S&P it fell -36.17 points before bottoming. For the Nasdaq it tumbled -308.45 points a day after falling -655 points. That's like close to -1000 points.

Then things turned around with the S&P moving to +64 points at the high for the day. The Nasdaq moved to up 202.05 points at session highs (a 500+ point turnaround)..

However, the gains were not meant to be and both are closing the day down on the day. The Dow and the small-cap Russell 2000 indices bounced higher as the flow of funds come out of tech and into the underperforming sector..

The final numbers for the indices are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average plus 81.20 points or 0.20 percent at 39935.08

S&P index fell -27.89 points or -0.81% at 5399.23

NASDAQ index tumbled -160.69 points or -0.93% at 17181.72

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 27.60 points or 1.26% at 2222.98.

Looking at the Magnificent 7:

Meta Platforms -1.70%

Amazon, -0.54%.

Nvidia -1.72%

Alphabet -3.10%

Apple -0.48%

Microsoft -2.45%

Tesla bucked the trend and rose 1.97%

Some other big losers today included car companies (Ford GM and Stallantis) and some medical companies including Boston Scientific, Stryker, and Intuitive Surgical: