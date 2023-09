Closing changes:

S&P 500 up 0.2%

DJIA -0.2%

Russell 2000 -0.7%

Nasdaq Comp +0.3%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.2%

We've been in the doldrums for awhile. There as a time when the CPI report was a guaranteed 1% market mover but today there was hardly any excitement in equities after the release.

At some point this wedge will break.