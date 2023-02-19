Japan's Coast Guard statement.
- says North Korea has fired what could be a ballistic missile
- towards the Sea of Japan (AKA East Sea)
- the object has already fallen
- could be second and third missiles also
more to come
Kim Jong Un's sister's statement in North Korea media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim Yo Jong:
- says North Korea has satisfactory missile technologies, capabilities
Korean Central News Agency adds that the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile was meant to showcase the country's efforts to strengthen its capacity for "fatal nuclear counterattack".