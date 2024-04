Reports coming from South Korea and Japan say the North have fired yet another ballistic missile.

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the East Sea, according to Yonhap (Yonhap is South Korea media)

The 'tests' never stop.

Only a few years ago belligerent action by North Korea tended to prompt yen and US dollar buying (flight to liquidity) but that effect has dissipated to almost unnoticeable now.