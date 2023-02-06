Balloons seem to be all the rage these days but South Korea's military is saying that the one from North Korea that briefly flew over its territory wasn't one intended for spying activities. The military said that it took unspecified "measures" to handle the situation and the balloon left South Korean airspace a few hours later.

This is just something to take note of as tensions have been on the rise between North and South Korea, following the record number of missile tests by the former last year.