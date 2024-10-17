North Korea has cut ties with South Korea. Highways, etc.

KJU on the blower now says South Korea is a foreign country and apparent hostile country.

changed nature of the South Korean-US alliance, different military manoeuvre highlights the importance of stronger North Korean nuclear deterrent

road closure means end of 'evil' relationship with Seoul

Escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula were, in the past, bullish for JPY (flight to safety and liquidity basis). Not so much anymore.

Also in the news is that NK has sent troops into Ukraine to support Russia's cack-handed invasion. Apparently many of the troops sent by Kim have taken the opportunity to defect westwards.