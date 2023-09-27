North Korean state media reporting on a speech from Kim Jong Un. The report says Kim's speech was given at the Supreme People's Assembly.
At the gathering the rubber-stamp parliament has adopted an amendment to the constitution to formulate the country's policy on nuclear force.
Kim:
- Important to accelerate the modernisation of nuclear weapons for strategic deterrence against the US
- Calls for reinforcing relations with countries that oppose US hegemony
- Says increasing the production of nuclear weapons is urgent task