Just a bit of a geopolitical update as it looks like North Korea is now getting involved with the war between Russia and Ukraine. It is being reported that North Korean troops have been shipped to Russian bases in the far east for training and adjustment. Following which, they will likely be subsequently "deployed for combat".

Besides that, North Korea is also said to have sent artillery shells, anti-tank rockets and ballistic missiles to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine president Zelensky warned that North Korea will be sending "about 10,000 soldiers" for the cause.