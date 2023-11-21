Swedish firm Northvolt says it has developed a new energy storage technology with no critical minerals including lithium which could minimise reliance on China:
- a “breakthrough” sodium-ion battery
- a lower cost, more sustainable battery designed to store electricity which does not use lithium, nickel, graphite and cobalt.
- said its new battery, which has an energy density of more than 160 watt-hours per kilogram, has been designed for electricity storage plants but could in future be used in electric vehicles, such as two wheeled scooters.
- “Using sodium-ion technology is not new but we think this is the first product ever completely free from critical raw materials. It is a fundamental breakthrough”
Info is at various sources, here's an ungated one for more.