Swedish firm Northvolt says it has developed a new energy storage technology with no critical minerals including lithium which could minimise reliance on China:

a “breakthrough” sodium-ion battery

a lower cost, more sustainable battery designed to store electricity which does not use lithium, nickel, graphite and cobalt.

said its new battery, which has an energy density of more than 160 watt-hours per kilogram, has been designed for electricity storage plants but could in future be used in electric vehicles, such as two wheeled scooters.

“Using sodium-ion technology is not new but we think this is the first product ever completely free from critical raw materials. It is a fundamental breakthrough”

Info is at various sources, here's an ungated one for more.