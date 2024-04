For all the NOK traders, inflation data for Norway:

Norwegian CPI MM: 0.2% vs 0.5% expected

Norwegian Core CPI MM: 0.2% vs 0.4% expected

Norwegian PPI YY: -6.9% vs -12.6% prior

Norwegian Core CPI YY: 4.5% vs 4.7% previous

Norwegian CPI YY: 3.9% vs 4.2% expected