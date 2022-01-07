Link here for more, but in (very) brief:

Norwegian said certain ships only will stop sailing the remainder of January

others will suspend trips through late April

In recent weeks, several U.S. cruise ships hit with COVID-19 outbreaks have been denied entry to ports in Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire and Cartagena, concerning cruise industry leaders.

Omicron impacts have been felt across various sectors and in various countries. Another hurdle for the global economy. Thankfully fully vaccinated people are suffering less serious health consequences upon contracting the infection than was the case before the vaccines.