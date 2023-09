S&P 500 futures

After the relatively calmer mood throughout European morning trade, US futures are now starting to take a bit more of a hit on the day. S&P 500 futures are now down by 0.2% with Nasdaq futures down 0.3%. That is keeping a drag on the softer mood in European indices as well as we look towards the session ahead.

Just be wary that the UAW strikes are still an issue and that is one negative factor that is weighing on sentiment ahead of the return of Wall Street from the weekend later.