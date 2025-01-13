The US stock market is off to a negative start for the week. The declines are led by the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 stocks. The Dow stocks are now trading higher as the flow of funds is out of the riskier stocks.

A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average +87.99 points or 0.21% at 42026.44

S&P index -41.94 points or -0.72% at 5785.10

NASDAQ index - 277-42 or -1.45% at 18884.38.

Russell 2000 down -26.21 points or -1.20% at 2163.00.

Some large cap changes today:

Nvidia -3.47%

Microsoft, 1.01%

Amazaon -0.73%

Meta -2.21%

Alphabet -2.01%

Apple -2.66%

Tesla -1.87%

Plantir 3.42%

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq are on pace for their 4th day in a row lower.

In other markets:

Crude oil is up $1.20 at $77.80

Gold is down -$16.00 or -0.60% at $2673.12

Bitcoin is down -$2800 at $91,769 after tumbling to $89,164 before bouncing higher.

Yields in the US are trading above and below unchanged across the yield curve.