The USD is little changed after a move lower on the headlines:

  • EURUSD: 1.0138 to 1.0137 currently
  • USDJPY 137.21 to 137.15 currently
  • GBPUSD: 1.2052 to 1.2064 currently
  • USDCHF 0.9641 to 0.9638 currently
  • USDCAD 1.2886 to 1.2879 currently
  • AUDUSD 0.6929 to 0.6940 currently
  • NZDUSD 0.6207 to 0.6214 currently

In the US debt market rates are little changed

  • 2 year 3.053% to 3.059% currently
  • 5 year 2.850% to 2.856% currently
  • 10 year 2.758% to 2.77% currently
  • 30 year 2.992% to 3.006% currently

US stocks are little changed

  • Dow industrial average up 88.43 points or 0.28% to up 101.9 points or 0.32% currently
  • S&P index +51.28 points or 1.31% to +52.73% or +1.35% currently
  • NASDAQ index 284.38 points or +2.46% to +289 points or 2.495% currently

In other markets

  • Gold has moved from $1721.66 to $1724.70 currently
  • crude oil has moved from $97.53 to $97.66 currently
  • bitcoin has moved from $21,640 to $21,964 currently

Waiting on the Fed chair who will begin his testimony at the bottom of the hour.

