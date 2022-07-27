The USD is little changed after a move lower on the headlines:

EURUSD: 1.0138 to 1.0137 currently

USDJPY 137.21 to 137.15 currently

GBPUSD: 1.2052 to 1.2064 currently

USDCHF 0.9641 to 0.9638 currently

USDCAD 1.2886 to 1.2879 currently

AUDUSD 0.6929 to 0.6940 currently

NZDUSD 0.6207 to 0.6214 currently

In the US debt market rates are little changed

2 year 3.053% to 3.059% currently

5 year 2.850% to 2.856% currently

10 year 2.758% to 2.77% currently

30 year 2.992% to 3.006% currently

US stocks are little changed

Dow industrial average up 88.43 points or 0.28% to up 101.9 points or 0.32% currently

S&P index +51.28 points or 1.31% to +52.73% or +1.35% currently

NASDAQ index 284.38 points or +2.46% to +289 points or 2.495% currently

In other markets

Gold has moved from $1721.66 to $1724.70 currently

crude oil has moved from $97.53 to $97.66 currently

bitcoin has moved from $21,640 to $21,964 currently

Waiting on the Fed chair who will begin his testimony at the bottom of the hour.

\ Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term