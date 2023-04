Nope, this is not forex Forex Forex, also known as foreign exchange or FX, is the buying and selling of one currency for another. The foreign exchange market is the largest financial market in the world, with an average daily trading volume of over $5 trillion. Forex trading can be done through a broker or market maker, and can be done online or over the phone. The vast majority of forex trading is done by businesses buying and selling products along with money managers hedging against currency risk. A portion of the forex m Forex, also known as foreign exchange or FX, is the buying and selling of one currency for another. The foreign exchange market is the largest financial market in the world, with an average daily trading volume of over $5 trillion. Forex trading can be done through a broker or market maker, and can be done online or over the phone. The vast majority of forex trading is done by businesses buying and selling products along with money managers hedging against currency risk. A portion of the forex m Read this Term but its big political news. If you are not interested, read no further!

But if you are, this via a "source who has been briefed on the procedures":

Donald Trump will be placed under arrest on Tuesday

charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records

the source said Trump will not be put in handcuffs, placed in a jail cell or subjected to a mug shot ... Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office ... concluded that there was no reason to subject the former president to handcuffs or a mug shot

More here.

-

Innocent until proven guilty and all that, so good luck to Mr. T for getting back to the golf course real soon!