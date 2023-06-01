As things stand, the rates market is still seeing roughly 86% odds of the ECB raising rates by 25 bps in June. The remaining 14% odds are tied to a 50 bps move instead. This shows the market bias is more or less still seeing two more rate hikes by the ECB i.e. one in June and one more in July.

The peak in terms of rates is seen at 3.64% still and is not really changed whatsoever even from before the CPI data today. The only notable nudge lower in that pricing was after the softer French and Spanish inflation numbers this week but even then, it wasn't that significant.

ECB policymakers have made clear that they continue to see more rate hikes to come. The one in June seems like a given and one more in July is quite likely. As for another in September, that will be highly data dependent but if we continue to get the sort of readings like today, it should see the ECB angle towards a pause as we get into Q3.