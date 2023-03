Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

It is a bit of a peculiar one this reaction, even if the drop is not as bad as what we saw on Friday. This comes despite a bit of a rethink in the rates market as bond yields pull back further. US futures are still holding on to solid gains though, with S&P 500 futures up 55 points, or 1.4%, currently.