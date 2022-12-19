A cold front is blowing into much of the United States and that will be the story outside this week. Most of the country will be below freezing by Friday.

Beyond that though, it warms up quickly and that's why natural gas prices are down 8% today.

In markets, the earlier fall in USD/JPY on the BOJ reevaluation has been erased while cable recoups some of Friday's decline.

In equities, S&P 500 futures are dead flat with some eyes on TSLA (+2.7%) after Elon Musk ran a poll asking if he should step down from Twitter and evidently agreed when the voters told him to get back to running Tesla.