With earnings coming out better than expected so far, the next few days will be key for the earnings calendar this quarter.

Although Logitech and Discover announce earnings after the close today, the fireworks start tomorrow.

What is on the calendar this week?

Tuesday morning:

UPS

Coca Cola

GM

GE

3M

Tuesday after the close:

Microsoft

Alphabet

Visa

Chipotle

Texas Instruments

Wednesday morning:

Boeing

Hilton

Hess

General Dynamics

Wednesday after the close:

Meta

Ford

servicenow

Thursday morning:

Shopify

McDonalds

Caterpillar

Southwest

Mastercard

Merck

Thursday after the close:

Apple

Amazon

Intel

Friday morning:

ExxonMobile

Chevron