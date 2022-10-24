With earnings coming out better than expected so far, the next few days will be key for the earnings calendar this quarter.

Although Logitech and Discover announce earnings after the close today, the fireworks start tomorrow.

What is on the calendar this week?

Tuesday morning:

  • UPS
  • Coca Cola
  • GM
  • GE
  • 3M

Tuesday after the close:

  • Microsoft
  • Alphabet
  • Visa
  • Chipotle
  • Texas Instruments

Wednesday morning:

  • Boeing
  • Hilton
  • Hess
  • General Dynamics

Wednesday after the close:

  • Meta
  • Ford
  • servicenow

Thursday morning:

  • Shopify
  • McDonalds
  • Caterpillar
  • Southwest
  • Mastercard
  • Merck

Thursday after the close:

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Intel

Friday morning:

  • ExxonMobile
  • Chevron