With earnings coming out better than expected so far, the next few days will be key for the earnings calendar this quarter.
Although Logitech and Discover announce earnings after the close today, the fireworks start tomorrow.
What is on the calendar this week?
Tuesday morning:
- UPS
- Coca Cola
- GM
- GE
- 3M
Tuesday after the close:
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- Visa
- Chipotle
- Texas Instruments
Wednesday morning:
- Boeing
- Hilton
- Hess
- General Dynamics
Wednesday after the close:
- Meta
- Ford
- servicenow
Thursday morning:
- Shopify
- McDonalds
- Caterpillar
- Southwest
- Mastercard
- Merck
Thursday after the close:
- Apple
- Amazon
- Intel
Friday morning:
- ExxonMobile
- Chevron