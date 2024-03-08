Not today.
The major indices are closing lower, and also lower for the week. The declines come after both S&P and NASDAQ indices reached new all-time high intraday levels.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -68.68 points or -0.18% at 38722.70
- S&P index -33.67 points or -0.65% at 5123.68
- NASDAQ index -188.27 points or -1.16% at 16085.10.
The small-cap Russell 2000 also fell by -2.02 point or -0.10% at 2082.71
For the trading week
- Dow industrial average, -0.93%
- S&P index, -0.26%
- NASDAQ index, -1.17%
The Russell 2000 was the only positive with a gain of 0.304%
Nvidia fears extended close to the $1000 level reaching $974 before reversing sharply to the downside in closing at $875.35. The low for the day reached down to $865.06 for a huge range of close to $110.
Conversely Apple shares snapped a seven day decline with a gain of $1.75 or 1.04% to $170.70.
Other losers today included:
- Super Micro Computers -1.73%
- Palo Alto Networks -2.23%
- Dell -3.53%
- Meta -1.22%
- ARM holdings -6.65%
- Broadcom, -6.99%
- Intel -4.66%
- Crowdstrike -2.07%
- Costco -7.64%
- Micron -1.37%
- Taiwan Semiconductor , -1.90%