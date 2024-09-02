So, what'd I miss? It's shaping up to be a bit of a lackluster start to the new week, with it being a North American holiday. The dollar is mixed and lightly changed overall after having seen a bit of a push and pull in trading last week.

Nvidia earnings looked like it might've caused some trouble for risk sentiment but that changed up on Friday. How much of that is to do with month-end remains to be seen though. As for trading this week, all eyes will be on jobs-related data from the US.

For today, it will be a quieter one considering that US and Canadian markets are off. The dollar is still trying to find firmer footing in the bigger picture but it will need help from data this week to bring that home. Otherwise, we might get a rerun of the moves in August.

Looking to European trading, there's not much on the agenda to really shake things up. Some manufacturing PMI data is on the cards but nothing that really stands out.

Sydney was beautiful as always but it was a much hotter end to winter than usual. Thanks to everyone who came out to meet up with Eamonn and myself during the FMPS 2024. It was lovely to chat with some of the people and to meet fresh faces. Special shoutout to Sumit who came back on the second day and also stayed until the end. It was good to hear your thoughts and feedback on the site and all. Very much appreciated, my man.

0715 GMT - Spain August manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland August manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy August manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France August final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone August final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 30 August

0800 GMT - Italy Q2 final GDP figures

0830 GMT - UK August final manufacturing PMI

