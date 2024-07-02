China's ruling party will hold its third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on 15-18 July.
The focus will be on the reform of the economic system. Expectations for additional stimulus measures remains low though.
Key areas of focus include:
- stimulating domestic demand
- enhancing the efficiency and quality of economic growth
- addressing issues such as insufficient demand, high pressure on enterprises, and various risks in key sectors
- further opening up the economy, fostering innovation, and supporting private sector development
The meeting is of China's roughly 370-person Central Committee. The Central Committee is the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies. To prevent leaks, plenum attendees are traditionally confined to the venue for the duration of the meeting.