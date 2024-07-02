China's ruling party will hold its third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on 15-18 July.

The focus will be on the reform of the economic system. Expectations for additional stimulus measures remains low though.

Key areas of focus include:

stimulating domestic demand

enhancing the efficiency and quality of economic growth

addressing issues such as insufficient demand, high pressure on enterprises, and various risks in key sectors

further opening up the economy, fostering innovation, and supporting private sector development

The meeting is of China's roughly 370-person Central Committee. The Central Committee is the largest of the party's top decision-making bodies. To prevent leaks, plenum attendees are traditionally confined to the venue for the duration of the meeting.