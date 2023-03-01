Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will give his semiannual monetary policy testimony to the House Financial Services COmmittee on March 8.
- at 10 am Washinton time (US Eastern time)
- 1500 GMT
---
This is colloquilly known as the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony. It's a biannual report delivered by the Fed Chair to the Congress.
In it the Fed reports on its monetary policy and economic goals to the Congress.
Powell will:
- provide an overview of current economic conditions, and give an update of the Fed's outlook for the economy, centring on an assessment of the inflation and employment outlook
- will discuss the Fed's monetary policy position currently, including its changes in interest rates
- take questions from
the geniuses inmembers of Congress, which will cover a range of topics across areas such as how specific economic sectors are faring, regulatory policies, and global economic issues