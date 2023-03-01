Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will give his semiannual monetary policy testimony to the House Financial Services COmmittee on March 8.

at 10 am Washinton time (US Eastern time)

1500 GMT

---

This is colloquilly known as the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony. It's a biannual report delivered by the Fed Chair to the Congress.

In it the Fed reports on its monetary policy and economic goals to the Congress.



Powell will: