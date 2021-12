HICP Final vs 4.9% +4.9% y/y prior

HICP excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco 0.0% vs m/m +0.1% prior

HICP excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco vs 2.6% y/y +2.6% prior

No surprises here for the final readings. Inflation headline at 4.9% y/y. The ECB expect the core reading to creep up to 3.2% next year before falling back down.