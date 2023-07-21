The date of the US Presidential election is, of course, locked in for 5 November nexzt year.

And it could be a busy month if reports overnight are accurate:

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eyeing holding the UK’s next general election in November 2024

Bloomberg with the scuttlebutt, citing an unnamed "person familiar with his thinking."

in order to allow the economy as much time as possible to recover before going to the polls

I wonder if the Bank of England will be done with their rate hike cycle by then?

Anyway a note for the diary, maybe. Sunak has 18 months before he is required to face the electorate.