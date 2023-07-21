The date of the US Presidential election is, of course, locked in for 5 November nexzt year.
And it could be a busy month if reports overnight are accurate:
- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eyeing holding the UK’s next general election in November 2024
Bloomberg with the scuttlebutt, citing an unnamed "person familiar with his thinking."
- in order to allow the economy as much time as possible to recover before going to the polls
I wonder if the Bank of England will be done with their rate hike cycle by then?
Anyway a note for the diary, maybe. Sunak has 18 months before he is required to face the electorate.