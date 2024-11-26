Chaos is not necessarily a bad thing for traders.

Its time to get on board.

Monday's narrative:

Bessent will moderate Trump on tariffs.

What baloney. No sooner did I say this

US yields and dollar dropped on Monday on the news that Trump had nominated Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. The reasoning is Bessent has indicated “a possible more balanced approach” to trade tariffs. That's an interesting narrative. Folks love a story.

than headlines cross negating those vacuous narratives on Bessant:

So much for a lower USD. Risk assets have taken a hit across the board.