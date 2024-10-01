WTI crude is up 5% and flirting with the highest levels in a month after Iranian strikes on Israel. So far there are no reports of casualties (though it's early) and it appears Iran is done. However there are many videos circulating online of the missiles striking targets.

The question now is: How will Israel respond?

The market is obviously worried that Israel will attack Iranian oil infrastructure.

WTI daily

There were some cryptic comments from Netanhayu yesterday that certainly have my attention.

“When Iran is finally free – and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different,” he said.