Hope has been killing traders for, well, ever.

But it never goes away.

This from the Financial Times, front page, on borderline CPI deflation in China, firmly entrenched PPI deflation, and stimulus briefings that deliver not a lot.

china Financial Times stimulus 14 October 2024 2

The latest from China over the weekend:

The mortgage rate cuts are old news, announced at the end of September.

If you are still keen on hoping, there's more coming today: