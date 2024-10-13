Hope has been killing traders for, well, ever.
But it never goes away.
This from the Financial Times, front page, on borderline CPI deflation in China, firmly entrenched PPI deflation, and stimulus briefings that deliver not a lot.
The latest from China over the weekend:
- China offers few details on stimulus in Saturday's press conference
- Four of China's biggest state-owned banks confirm mortgage rate cuts, beginning October 25
- China September CPI rate fell below August and below expectations. PPI slumped further.
The mortgage rate cuts are old news, announced at the end of September.
If you are still keen on hoping, there's more coming today: