Nvidia earnings are after the close with analysts expecting adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.65 on revenues of $24.69 billion.

The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $7.19 billion in the same quarter last year. The stock price has moved up around 210% over the last year (from the same period last year).

Shares of Nvidia are down $-4.58 or -0.49% at $949.35. Yesterday the price closed at a new record high level of $953.86.

The whisper number according to CNBC for the forward guidance is $28 billion.

According to CNBC what's driving Nvidia?