Nvidia daily

Earlier this week, Nvidia became the world's most valuable company as it crossed a $3.3 trillion valuation. It's up 82% from the April 19 low in what's the greatest increase in wealth in a single stock in the history of markets.

It truly is a marvel and for a company that doesn't even manufacture the chips that it designs. You could argue that the H100 chip is the most-valuable thing that any company has ever built.

The company and the AI theme has dragged the S&P 500 to another record high today, up 0.4%. At this point you can only sit back in awe of it all.