Nvidia earnings:

  • EPS $6.12 versus $5.57
  • Revenues $26.04 billion versus $24.57 billion
  • Announced 10 for 1 stop split for close on June 6
  • Data center revenues $22.6 billion versus $21.32 billion expected
  • Forward guidance of $28 billion versus $26.8 billion expected.
  • Dividend is raised 150% to one cent per share on a post stop split basis

Gross margins 78.9% versus 77% expected.

Incredible. The stock gain is relatively muted compared to options pricing which I heard was close to 8%.

Shares of Nvidia are trading up around 4% at 4:22 PM

"Poised for the next wave of growth'