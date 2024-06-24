NVDA daily

I'll quote an old line from Dennis Gartman:

Should the General falter, the rest will falter too, for when the field General is shot and killed, the men below him scatter chaotically.

Nvidia has undoubtedly been the 'general' of the bull market in the post-GPT era but it's now down 16% in three trading days. Is that 'shot'? It's definitely wounded but so far the rest of the market hasn't scattered.

It might still be early though and quarter-end could be skewing the signals.

Closing changes: