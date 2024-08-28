Q2

EPS: $0.68 versus $0.64 estimate. Last year $0.27 last year.

Revenue: $30.04 billion vs $28.5 billion estimate. Last year $13.51 billion

Data center: $26.3 billion versus $25.08 billion estimate

Adjusted gross margins and 75.7% versus 75.5% expected

R&D expenses $3.09 billion versus $3.08 billion expected

Adjusted operating expenses $2.79 billion versus expected $2.81 billion

Adjusted operating income $19.94 billion versus $18.85 billion expected

October-Quarter Forecast:

Revenue Pre-release guidance estimate $31.7 billion (about 77% annual growth) The actual forward guidance estimate comes in higher at $32.5 billion

The gross margin next quarter is expected at 75.5%.. The company says that gross margins expected to be in the mid 70% range.

Company says that fiscal year operating expenses expected to grow in the mid to upper 40% range

Nvidia announced a $50 billion repurchase of shares.

In other details:

Blackwell samples are shipping to partners and customers.

Hopper demands remain strong

Anticipation for Blackwell is "incredible".

Blackwell is scheduled to begin in Q4 and continue into fiscal year 2026

Shares have traded down as much as 7– 8%, and also higher by 2% -3%.

Nvidia closed at $125.61 with a trading range of $122.64 up to $128.33.

The trading range since peaking at $140.76 on June 20, reached a low price on August 5 of $90.69. The high price on Monday reached $131.26. The high close on the run higher from August 5 low reached $130 on August 19.

All seems good except perhaps some concerns on the ramp up of the Blackwell chip. Focus turns to the earnings call which is scheduled to begin at 5 PM ET.