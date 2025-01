NVDA 1 min

Nvidia was up by 5% at the pre-market highs but it wasn't able to open near the highs and has continued lower since the open. I expect that some of that is fallout from yesterday's blow up as it will take some time to balance out the market.

Technically, yesterday's late low of $116.70 is the spot to watch.

The overall market is also holding its breath and near unchanged.

Update: That didn't take long as NVDA has broken yesterday's low.