Jensen Huang

Would you believe it, the plucky chipmaker that doesn't even make its own chips is now the world's most-valuable company.

Shares are up another 3.3% today and have been on a non-stop run since the release of ChatGPT. However it becoming more valuable than any other company is one of those things that should make the longs very nervous.

Even Druckenmiller took profits about $50 lower.