Shares of Nvidia are up 2.4% today while Apple has gained 0.7%. That's enough to nudge Nvidia past Apple and re-claim the throne as the world's most-valuable company, a title it briefly held earlier this year.

What NVDA hasn't been able to do is sustainably hold above the June high of 143 but it's trying to do that today and it will be an important level in to the close.

NVDA daily

Nvidia is now worth $3.53 trillion, which is a lot of computer chips. Apple is worth $3.52 trillion.

Looking more broadly, the market has been sliding after a strong start with the S&P 500 now up 0.5% after rising as much as 0.9%. The Nasdaq is up 1.1% with all the chipmakers strong today.

The Dow is lower on the day as McDonald's falls 2.2% and financials slide.