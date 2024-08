The earnings call with Nvidia's Jensen Huang is coming to an end and has not provided any rebound in Nvidia shares in after-hours trading.

At the end of the call, shares of Nvidia are trading down $-7.85 or -6.30% at $117.79. The closing level was at $125.61. The high close for the week was $130 on Monday. The low from August reached down to $90.69 on August 5th.

The decline is dragging down other US stocks in after-hours trading. The e-mini S&P index is trading down -0.61%