Q4 2023 Nvidia (NVDA) earnings
- EPS a solid beat at $5.16 v $4.54e
- Revenue the same, beat $22.1B v $20.3Be
- Guides Q1 Rev $24.0B (plus or minus 2%) v $21.5Be
- Data Centre revenue 18.4bn (exp. 17.21bn)
- Gaming revenue +58% y/y to 2.9bn (exp. 2.72bn)
- Professional Visualization revenue 463mn (exp. 435.5mn)
- Automotive revenue -4.4% Y/Y to 281mn (exp. 272.1mn).
- Data centre sales to China fell signficantly
NVDA is doing very well, annual revenue:
- 2024: $60.9 billion 2023: $26.9 billion 2022: $26.9 billion 2021: $16.7 billion 2020: $10.9 billion 2019: $11.7 billion 2018: $9.7 billion 2017: $6.9 billion 2016: $5.0 billion 2015: $4.6 billion 2014: $4.1 billion 2013: $4.3 billion 2012: $3.9 billion