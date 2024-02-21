Q4 2023 Nvidia (NVDA) earnings

EPS a solid beat at $5.16 v $4.54e

Revenue the same, beat $22.1B v $20.3Be

Guides Q1 Rev $24.0B (plus or minus 2%) v $21.5Be

More:

Data Centre revenue 18.4bn (exp. 17.21bn)

Gaming revenue +58% y/y to 2.9bn (exp. 2.72bn)

Professional Visualization revenue 463mn (exp. 435.5mn)

Automotive revenue -4.4% Y/Y to 281mn (exp. 272.1mn).

Data centre sales to China fell signficantly

NVDA is doing very well, annual revenue: