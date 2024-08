Jensen Huang from Nvidia completed an interview on Bloomberg, but the price still remains lower. Shares are trading at $117.20 down $-8.41 or -6.70%.

Looking at other Magnificent 7 stocks, they are also lower in after-hours trading:

meta-$-4.78 or -0.92%

Apple $-0.55 or -0.24%

Amazon $-1.51 or -0.88%

alphabet $-1.15 or -0.71%.

Microsoft $-2.47 or -0.60%

Tesla $-2.47 or -0.60%

The QQQ ETF is trading down -$5.80 or -1.23%. The e-mini S&P is trading down -0.70%.