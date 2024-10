NVDA stock daily

Nvidia is the most-important stock market chart today. The chipmaker took a hit earlier this week on a slowdown at ASML but that weakness was related to non-AI chips and they said that AI-demand was unblemished.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also said that Blackwell chip demand is "insane".

The market found the dip this week but there could have been a double top at $140. Instead it appaers to have broken out but I'd like to see a close above the old June high of $140.76 to confirm it.