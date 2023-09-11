angry shopper prices inflation
  • Survey of consumers in August puts one-year ahead expected inflation at 3.6% vs July reading of 3.5%.
  • August three-year ahead expected inflation at 2.8% vs. July 2.9%.
  • August five-year ahead expected inflation at 3.0% vs. July 2.9%.
  • August expected home price rise moves to 3.1% from July 2.8% -- highest since July 2022
  • Record number of consumers said credit now harder to get
  • Households more downbeat on current and future finances
  • Income growth perceptions declined to 2.9 percent, the lowest reading since July 2021
  • The mean perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next 12 months rose by 2.0 percentage points to 13.8%, its highest reading since April 2021
  • Full release

The inflation numbers are close to unchanged and a mixed bag but the finance numbers are a sign that the economy should be slowing down.

NY Fed 1 year inflation
