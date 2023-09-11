Survey of consumers in August puts one-year ahead expected inflation at 3.6% vs July reading of 3.5%.

August three-year ahead expected inflation at 2.8% vs. July 2.9%.

August five-year ahead expected inflation at 3.0% vs. July 2.9%.

August expected home price rise moves to 3.1% from July 2.8% -- highest since July 2022

Record number of consumers said credit now harder to get

Households more downbeat on current and future finances

Income growth perceptions declined to 2.9 percent, the lowest reading since July 2021

The mean perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next 12 months rose by 2.0 percentage points to 13.8%, its highest reading since April 2021

The inflation numbers are close to unchanged and a mixed bag but the finance numbers are a sign that the economy should be slowing down.