- Survey of consumers in August puts one-year ahead expected inflation at 3.6% vs July reading of 3.5%.
- August three-year ahead expected inflation at 2.8% vs. July 2.9%.
- August five-year ahead expected inflation at 3.0% vs. July 2.9%.
- August expected home price rise moves to 3.1% from July 2.8% -- highest since July 2022
- Record number of consumers said credit now harder to get
- Households more downbeat on current and future finances
- Income growth perceptions declined to 2.9 percent, the lowest reading since July 2021
- The mean perceived probability of losing one’s job in the next 12 months rose by 2.0 percentage points to 13.8%, its highest reading since April 2021
The inflation numbers are close to unchanged and a mixed bag but the finance numbers are a sign that the economy should be slowing down.