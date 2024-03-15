Prior month -2.40

Empire manufacturing -20.9 vs -7.0 last month

New orders -17.2 vs -6.2 prior

Employment -7.1 vs -0.2 last month

Prices paid +28.7 vs +33.0 last month

Prices received 17.8 vs 17.0 last month

Other components:

Average workweek -10.4 vs -4.7 last month

Inventories -129. vs -9.6 last month

Delivery times -1.0 vs -3.2 last month

Unfilled orders -10.9 vs -9.6 last month

Shipments -6.9 vs 2.8 last month

Big surprise but the index can be quite volatile.

As for the June probability of a June cut it is down to 58.9%which is down from 69% earlier this week. Will this report change that perception? So far, the reaction in the yields is fairly modest.

Dow is up 57 points and the S&P up 8 points. The Nasdaq is now trading above and below unchanged.