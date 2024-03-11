One year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

Three year inflation expectations 2.7% vs 2.4% prior

Five year inflation 2.9% vs 2.5% prior (highest since August)

Expected home price increase 3.0% vs 3.0% prior

Expected year-ahead rent lowest since Dec 2020

Consumers steady on expected income and earnings gains in Feb

The rise in 3-year and 5-year inflation might get a few Fed members concerned but it looks more like the dip down in January was a blip. That may also correspond with gasoline prices, though you would think that would show up more in the 1-year number.