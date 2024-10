One year inflation unchanged at 3.0%

Three-year inflation 2.7% vs 2.5% prior

Five year inflation 2.9% vs 2.8%

Credit delinquency expectations rise to highest since April 2020

Perceived probability of losing job unchanged at 13%

Median home price rise 3.0% vs 3.1% prior

Expected year-ahead spending and income growth unchanged

Expected earnings growth dipped to 2.8% from 2.9%

There isn't much here to move markets but the inflation numbers are modestly positive for the US dollar.